Timothy John Ash

April 30, 1947 - June 3, 2021

Timothy John Ash, 74 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on June 3, 2021. Tim was born on April 30, 1947, to the late Patrick and Bess Ash (Carpenter) in Lincoln, Nebraska. Tim was a proud Irving Aardvark and went on to attend Lincoln Southeast high school, graduating in 1965. Tim attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and graduated with a degree in Political Science.

Tim worked alongside his father in the family business (Pat Ash Incorporated) and proudly took over the business when his father passed away. Tim moved to Arizona in 2005 where he enjoyed hiking, riding his bike, working at Spring Training baseball and the Arizona Diamondbacks while spending time with his family.

Tim will be remembered fondly for many things but some of his best and most memorable attributes are his amazing sense of humor, his love of sports and natural athletic abilities, his uncanny ability to remember interesting facts and figures, his kind heart, and his BIG love for his family.

Tim is survived by his three daughters, Lindsay Ash (Leia), Erin Nielsen (Doug), Jamie Ash and his two grandchildren Blake and Dylan Nielsen all of Phoenix, as well as his brother Patrick Ash and sister Linda Ash of Lincoln. Tim is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Michael Scott Ash.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in his honor to be used for a future commemorative memorial experience with the remainder being donated to Special Olympics. https://everloved.com/life-of/timothy-ash/ Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com