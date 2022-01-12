Timothy Edwin Cook

March 9, 1960 - January 7, 2022

Timothy Edwin Cook, 61, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Tim was born on March 9, 1960, to Ray Cook and Judy Cook (Sheaffer) in San Rafael, CA. Tim had a passion for the hospitality industry and spent many years managing hotels, restaurants, and various facilities that culminated in combining his profession with his love of wine when he opened Tim's Downtown Tasting Room in Yakima, Washington.

As a modern renaissance man, Tim sought enlightenment and opportunities of all kinds including Yoga, massage therapy, and wine studies. He enjoyed spending time with all his boys going camping, hiking, and fishing. Tim enjoyed sharing his current love of raising goats with everyone.

Tim is survived by his wife, Laura; sons, Jason (Kendra) Cook, Thomas Cook, Jonathan Cook; grandchildren, Ashton, Lydia; parents, Judy Cook, Ray Cook; brother, Doug (Gidget) Cook; sisters, Teresa (Shawn) Hagarty, Debra (Mike) Vijarro, numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Nell Sheaffer, Bonnie and Lyle Cook.

A memorial Open House will be held on Sunday, January 16th 2022 from 1-4 pm at the Malcolm United Methodist Church – 520 Malcolm Rd, Malcolm NE 68402. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com