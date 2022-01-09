Menu
Timothy Henry
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE

Timothy Henry

May 6, 1984 - January 5, 2022

Timothy Henry, 37, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1984, in Fresno California to Oscar Henry and Jackie Applehans.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany; daughter, Taylor Henry; mother, Jackie Applehans; siblings, Thomas Henry, Tosha Patchin, 1 niece, 3 nephews, and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Henry; uncle, Joe Henry; cousin, Josh Henry and boys.

www.lincolnffc.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
