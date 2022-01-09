Timothy Henry

May 6, 1984 - January 5, 2022

Timothy Henry, 37, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1984, in Fresno California to Oscar Henry and Jackie Applehans.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany; daughter, Taylor Henry; mother, Jackie Applehans; siblings, Thomas Henry, Tosha Patchin, 1 niece, 3 nephews, and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Henry; uncle, Joe Henry; cousin, Josh Henry and boys.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com