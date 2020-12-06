Menu
Timothy J. Greiner

December 2, 2020

Timothy J. Greiner, 55, of Lincoln, died on December 2, 2020. A Private Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family invites friends to gather outside the funeral home to honor Tim and his service to his community and country as he receives due honors from the Raymond Fire Department and Nebraska National Guard. A procession will proceed through Lincoln and out to his place of residence. Friends are welcome to stop by his house after the service.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Service
11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
GUEST BOOK
RIP GOD BLESS
chuck province
December 5, 2020
Lori McGowan
December 4, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy to Tim's Family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Let your memories of all the wonderful times spent together with Tim get you through this sorrowful time. Let peace and God's blessing comfort each of you.
Nancy Pool
December 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Tim's family. I have known Greiner family for many years. God grant peace, blessings and comfort to each of you.
Marjorie Hart Schwabauer
December 4, 2020