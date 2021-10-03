Timothy Allen Remmers

June 27, 1976 - September 25, 2021

Timothy Allen Remmers, 45, of Lincoln passed away September 25, 2021. Born June 27, 1976, in Lincoln, NE to Martin and Marilyn (Beenblossom) Remmers, Sr. Tim had previously worked as a welder at Kawasaki and Nebco.

Family members include his mother and stepfather Marilyn and Wayne O'Connor, Lincoln; son Kolton Remmers, Lincoln; 6 sisters and 5 brothers; numerous nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, (10-9-21) from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com