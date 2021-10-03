Menu
Timothy Allen Remmers
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Timothy Allen Remmers

June 27, 1976 - September 25, 2021

Timothy Allen Remmers, 45, of Lincoln passed away September 25, 2021. Born June 27, 1976, in Lincoln, NE to Martin and Marilyn (Beenblossom) Remmers, Sr. Tim had previously worked as a welder at Kawasaki and Nebco.

Family members include his mother and stepfather Marilyn and Wayne O'Connor, Lincoln; son Kolton Remmers, Lincoln; 6 sisters and 5 brothers; numerous nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, (10-9-21) from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
