Timothy A. Ruegg

April 26, 1960 - September 12, 2021

Timothy A. Ruegg, age 61, of Seward, born April 26, 1960, passed away September 12, 2021.

Visitation will be held 1 to 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 20, at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, at Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church, Seward, with Pastor David Lydick officiating the service. Graveside service and interment: Seward Cemetery, Seward, Nebraska. Memorials to the Ruegg family for future designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com