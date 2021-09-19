Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy A. Ruegg
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE

Timothy A. Ruegg

April 26, 1960 - September 12, 2021

Timothy A. Ruegg, age 61, of Seward, born April 26, 1960, passed away September 12, 2021.

Visitation will be held 1 to 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 20, at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, at Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church, Seward, with Pastor David Lydick officiating the service. Graveside service and interment: Seward Cemetery, Seward, Nebraska. Memorials to the Ruegg family for future designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Sep
20
Service
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Sep
21
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church
2433 Progressive Road, Seward, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy! He was my good friend at Wesleyan. I have such fond memories of him and "Pidge!"
Lorri Rodino "Dinky"
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results