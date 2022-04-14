Tommie (Tom) Winston Beach

April 15, 1943 - November 19, 2021

Tommie (Tom) Winston Beach passed away peacefully on November 19, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born in Fairbury, Nebraska on April 15, 1943 and was the youngest son of Gilder and Mildred Beach. Tom graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961, and later attended UNL. Tom loved trout fishing, pheasant hunting, golfing with his three boys, and watching Big Red football.

Tom is survived by his three boys and seven grandchildren.

Per his wishes, Tom was cremated his remains will be interred at Lincoln Memorial on Friday April 15 at 11am.

Rest in Peace Dad.