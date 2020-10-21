Menu
Ton VanNguyen

Ton Van Nguyen

April 12, 1944 - October 19, 2020

Ton Van Nguyen was born on April 12, 1944 in Tra Vinh, Vietnam, the first of eight children of Tu and Cuong Nguyen. He graduated from Van Hanh College in Saigon in 1967 where he did social work until 1975. He and his family fled Vietnam in 1979 and settled in Dalton, Ohio where they had been sponsored by the local Mennonite Church. They moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1982 to restart their lives.

Ton had a passion for helping others less fortunate. He continued his social work helping refugees resettle in the United States. He was heavily involved in the Lincoln Vietnamese community through his monthly newsletter and the Vietnamese school he started. Ton enjoyed gardening, fishing and telling funny stories to anyone who would listen.

Ton is survived by his former wife Kieu; children Linh (J.R.), Thanh (Noy) and Phong (Geraldine); grandchildren Brayden, Makhai, Kaida, Ethan, Teagan, Wesley and Penny; siblings, Thuy, Khuong (Tram), Hoa (Biec), Thu Ha (Thuan), Binh (Le), Benjamin (Maggie); and special friend Kien Pham. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Nancy, a brother Hoa Nguyen and a nephew Bao Nguyen.

Celebration of Life: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00am to 1:00pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 52 and R Street, Lincoln, Nebraska


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
