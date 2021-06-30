Twila Ann Janecek

June 9, 1930 - June 28, 2021

Twila Ann Janecek, 91, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 28, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, NE. She was born June 9, 1930 in Colon, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial, Friday (7/2/2021) 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 Cherry St., Colon, NE. Visitation, Thursday (7/1/2021) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.