Twila Ann Janecek
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wahoo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Twila Ann Janecek

June 9, 1930 - June 28, 2021

Twila Ann Janecek, 91, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 28, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, NE. She was born June 9, 1930 in Colon, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial, Friday (7/2/2021) 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 Cherry St., Colon, NE. Visitation, Thursday (7/1/2021) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Jul
1
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
111 Cherry St., Colon, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Twila and her older sister Deloris visiting Grandma Vybiral - young and friendly. In later years we saw Twila visit us in Marshalltown, Iowa. Still a friendly person with a warm smile. Good memories. Richard Vybiral and wife, Joy.
Richard Vybiral
Family
June 30, 2021
