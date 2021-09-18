Twila Bramwell Blood Sahagian

April 23, 1923 - September 15, 2021

Twila Bramwell Blood Sahagian died on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 in Windsor, Colorado, at the age of 98. She was born April 23, 1923 in Guide Rock, Nebraska, to Glenn and Vera Watt Bramwell. Twila was employed by Veterans Administration for 33 years at hospitals in Lincoln, NE, St. Louis, MO, Lexington, KY and the Veterans Administration in Washington, D.C.

Twila was baptized as an infant in the Methodist Church. She joined the forerunner of today's United Methodist Women Organization as a young woman with her mother and served as President in Guide Rock, NE and Accokeek, MD. She joined Kappa Phi Methodist Women of University of NE and was a member of Zeta Alumna chapter. She was a member of Western Charles County Democratic Club. At the time of death, Twila was a member of Faith United Methodist Church of Accokeek, Maryland.

She was preceded in death by husband Rodman M. Blood WWII; husband Benjamin Sahagian, parents Glenn and Vera Bramwell of Lincoln, Nebraska, brother Daryl Bramwell of Phoenix, Arizona. She is survived by sister Ann Chab of Locust Grove, Virginia, son Rodman M. Blood of Las Vegas, Nevada, granddaughter Lisa Blood of Portland, Oregon, granddaughter Jodi Higgins of Windsor, Colorado husband Scott and great-grandchildren Bridget, Mason and Connor Higgins along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Interment will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church 15769 Livingston Road, Accokeek, Maryland 20607; Christ United Methodist Church 4530 "A" Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68510; Benjamin M. Sahagian Scholarship, University of Nebraska Foundation 1010 Lincoln Mall, Lincoln, Nebraska 68508 or donor's choice.