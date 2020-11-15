Twilia (Ward) Yost

Twilia (Ward) Yost was born February 20, 1942 along with her twin sister Delila in Salt Lake City, Utah. Shortly after the family moved to Nebraska. She was raised in Lincoln and graduated from Pius X High School. She married the love of her life, Bill Yost. They then had three kids. In 1997 they suffered a tragic loss. Their son Billy had passed away in his sleep of a heart attack. Twilia worked for Russell Stover Candies & Goodyear Tire and Rubber. She took a break from working to earn her Associates Degree. She was offered a position at the Independence Center where she was a Drug and Alcohol Counselor and then a Family Care Counselor. A career that she loved so much! Twilia was also an active member of the Ala-non program since 1975. Twilia was diagnosed in 2016 with Parkinson's Disease. She struggled with that until the day she passed. She loved being a Grandma and Great Grandma. She especially enjoyed family gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her Husband - Billy Lee Yost Sr, her Son – Billy Lee Yost Jr, her Grandson – Kenny Yost. Parents – Marvin & Lila Ward Sr, Parents-in-law – Irvin & Ruby Yost, Twin Sister – Delila (Ward) Porter, Brothers-in-law – Dave Porter and Wayne Sammons. Many Aunts & Uncles. She is survived by her two Daughters – Kim and (Clarence) Thurlow of Fremont, NE and Michelle and (Paul) Petersen of Katy, TX. Billy's Girlfriend – LaVonne Brainerd of Las Vegas, NV. She was blessed with 11 Grandchildren and 20 Great-Grandchildren. Sisters – Jeannette and (Dennis) O'Brien of Lincoln, NE and Annette Sammons of Omaha, NE. Brother – Marvin and (Lori) Ward Jr of Lincoln, NE. Sister-in-law – Jean Jackson of Las Vegas, NV and Brother-in-law – John Yost of Plainfield, CT. Also many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.