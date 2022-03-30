Menu
Twilite "Twila" Dockter
Twilite "Twila" Dockter

June 10, 1948 - March 25, 2022

Twilite "Twila" Dockter, 73, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1948, in Harvey, North Dakota to Alfred and Pearlene (Werner) Dockter. Member of Allon Chapel. She was a self-taught painter, good cook, exceptional public speaker, and avid gardener. Twilite loved to sew, do woodworking, and had such a creative talent for any kind of crafts. She loved all types of hats. Twilite will be especially remembered for her wonderful smile with a bit of a mischief in her eye.

She is survived by her children, Sabrina, Darcy, Thane (Nikki) Desirae Dockter; grandchildren, Nile-J'len, Jordan-Rain, Emmy, Maggie, Kallon; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Novalynn, Ellie, Sabel; mother, Pearlene Dockter; siblings, Randy (Debbie) Dockter, Debbie Lauer, Daryl Dockter, Dean (Tammy) Dockter, Delaine (Mike) Forthe. Preceded in death by her father, Alfred Dockter; sister-in-law, Bonnie Dockter.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Allon Chapel, 2301 Y Street. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com Lincoln Family Funeral Care is handling the arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 30, 2022.
