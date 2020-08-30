V. Louise Casebolt

March 17, 1931 – August 26, 2020

V. Louise Casebolt, age 89 of Lincoln, passed away August 26, 2020. She was born March 17, 1931 in Ava, Missouri to Robert and Sarah (Foster) Privett. Louise married John M. Casebolt, M.D. on November 27, 1953. She spent her adult life being a mother and a secretary for her husband's medical practice. She also found joy in volunteering with young children for 30 years.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Robert M. and Julie Casebolt of Newport News, Virginia and their children Rachel and Jenna. Son and daughter-in-law, James E. and Katheryn Casebolt of Bellevue and their son Raymond. Son and daughter-in-law, Jerry K. and Rose Casebolt of San Diego and their children, Emily, Geneva and Johannah. Brother, Raymond Privett of Alaska. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one brother and one sister.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, 8400 Adams St., Lincoln. Memorials to Second Baptist Church.