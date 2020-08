Valarine Thomas

August 21, 2020

Valarine Thomas, age 80 of Lincoln, passed away on August 21 in Omaha. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday September 4 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (7900 Trendwood Dr.) Visitation will be at 9:30 AM at church with a rosary to begin at 10:00 AM. Butherus, Maser & Love is in charge of arrangements.