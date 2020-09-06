Menu
Van and Georgia Duling

Duling

Van June 15, 2020; Georgia March 30, 2020

Announcing a celebration of life for Van and Georgia; Friday, September 11th, (which would have been their 70th anniversary!). The celebration of life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. at 2:00 p.m. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing, and mandatory masks. All attendees are asked to leave their name and contact information on a slip of paper, to facilitate contact tracing if it becomes necessary. Memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church, or Salvation Army. A video will be available following the celebration of life service at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
