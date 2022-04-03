Vanesa Winchester

July 29, 1971 - March 25, 2022

This beautiful brown eyed woman was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Ray and Cindy Jackson on July 29th 1971. Vanesa left this world on March 25th, 2022. Vanesa had the biggest heart in town, and showed each and every person she met. Vanesa loved spending time with her family and friends. Her food was the best, too. Her house always felt like home, thanks to her (mostly inappropriate) jokes and cheek pinching. Vanesa always had candy in her purse, and she would always share a piece with you if you caught her sneaking it.

Vanesa is preceded in death by Grandparents Jackson & Hansen, Aunt Pat, Uncle Bob, and Brother Brandon Jackson. She is survived by her parents; children Chase and Savana Winchester and their father Rick; siblings Rhelene Franssen and Alisha Jackson; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews.

Our days will never be the same without you, but our hearts will forever be filled with your love. Until we meet again.

Celebration of Life to be held 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials to the family for a future designation.