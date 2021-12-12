Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vanessa Bornemeier
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Vanessa Bornemeier

August 27, 1986 - December 8, 2021

Vanessa Bornemeier, age 35, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Vanessa was born August 27, 1986. Vanessa is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Karen Bornemeier. Vanessa is survived by April DeGarmo who was like a mother; 4 brothers, Andy and Kenny Bornemeier, Mike and Robert Walton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Monday, December 13, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Masks are required. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Dec
14
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sorry for your loss. I knew Vanessa from Friendship Club.
Cody Norman
Friend
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results