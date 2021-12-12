Vanessa Bornemeier

August 27, 1986 - December 8, 2021

Vanessa Bornemeier, age 35, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Vanessa was born August 27, 1986. Vanessa is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Karen Bornemeier. Vanessa is survived by April DeGarmo who was like a mother; 4 brothers, Andy and Kenny Bornemeier, Mike and Robert Walton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Monday, December 13, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Masks are required. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.