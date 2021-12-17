Velma J. Miller

June 22, 1928 - December 13, 2021

Velma J. Miller, age 93 of Lincoln, NE; formerly Nebraska City passed away on Dec. 13, 2021 in Lincoln, NE. Velma was born on June 22, 1928 in Lincoln, NE; the daughter of Leroy Carl and Lucile Arletta (Baade) Siekman. She attended school and graduated from the Walton High School with the Class of 1945. She was united in marriage to Virgil Boyd Miller on June 1, 1947 at Walton, NE and to this union two children were born: Verle and Vicki.

Velma and Virgil moved to Nebraska City in 1958 and purchased the Bowlarium; a bowling alley located below the former Gamboni Motors. In 1962, they built and renamed the business the V-Lanes. After 38 years at the current location, they sold the business in 2000. Velma was a member of the Nebraska Bowling Hall of Fame and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son Verle Miller (Jill) of Seneca, SC, daughter Vicki Creal (Dan) of Eagle, NE, six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a sister Ardeth Pettygrove (Jim) of Topeka, KS; nieces,nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil on July 13, 2001 and a great-granddaughter Gracie Creal.

Funeral Services will be held Monday (12/20) at 11:00 a.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Private family interment services will be held later in the day at the Elmwood Cemetery, Elmwood, NE. The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Memorials may be given to the Eastridge Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, NE or Nebraska City Rescue Squad. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.Gude Mortuary in charge of funeral arrangements.