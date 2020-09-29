Menu
Verna Marie Damkroger Wolfe, age 92, died on September 27, 2020. Born on November 26, 1927. Elementary teacher in Beatrice, Davenport, and York. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert. Surviving are three children: Cheryl (Rich) Tonniges of Kearney, NE, Kathryn (Kevin) Sevcik of Northfield, MN, and Robert Wolfe Jr. of Arkansas City, KS, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters. Funeral services: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, York. Visitation: 1-8pm on Wednesday at the mortuary. Service will be streamed live at www.emmanuelyorkne.com. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Wessel's Living History Farm, York Community Foundation, or York Public Schools Foundation. www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York.


