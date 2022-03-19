Menu
Victoria Spurgin Archuleta
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Victoria Spurgin Archuleta

February 11, 1947 - March 11, 2022

Victoria Spurgin Archuleta passed away peacefully March 11, 2022, with her loving husband Gilbert Archuleta by her side. Victoria was born in Lincoln, Nebraska February 11, 1947. She was raised in Lincoln and graduated from Northeast High School.

She earned her teaching degree at the University of Nebraska and moved to Arizona in 1992. Victoria was a teacher for over twenty-five years and was actively involved in her church and volunteering in her community.

She leaves behind a brother, Barry Spurgin, three children, Matthew, Courtney, and Meredith, and five grandchildren.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19th at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church. Memories and Condolences can be shared with her family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Service
3:00p.m.
Trinity Heights United Methodist Church
AZ
My sympathies to Barry and the family.
Beverly Defnall
March 19, 2022
Much love, Kim and Stephanie
March 18, 2022
