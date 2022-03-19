Victoria Spurgin Archuleta

February 11, 1947 - March 11, 2022

Victoria Spurgin Archuleta passed away peacefully March 11, 2022, with her loving husband Gilbert Archuleta by her side. Victoria was born in Lincoln, Nebraska February 11, 1947. She was raised in Lincoln and graduated from Northeast High School.

She earned her teaching degree at the University of Nebraska and moved to Arizona in 1992. Victoria was a teacher for over twenty-five years and was actively involved in her church and volunteering in her community.

She leaves behind a brother, Barry Spurgin, three children, Matthew, Courtney, and Meredith, and five grandchildren.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19th at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church.