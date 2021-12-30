Menu
Virgie P. Andrews
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Virgie P. Andrews

March 13, 1937 - December 28, 2021

Virgie P. Andrews, 84, Lincoln passed away December 28, 2021. Born March 13, 1937, in Blue Springs, NE, to John and Mabel (Van Winkle) Andrews. Virgie was baptized at Blue Springs United Methodist Church in 1949. She retired in 1991 from Lincoln Public Schools in food service and was a member of the Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

Family members include her daughters Karen (Jamie) Sasek and Diane (Mike) Cooper, son John Scott Andrews all of Lincoln; grandchildren Casey (Molly Galbraith) and Andrew Sasek, Shane (Billy) Olson and Natalie (Cam) Lundgren; Aidan Andrews, Evelyn Von Rotz, Lincoln, Fern (David) Colgrove, Wymore, Mildred (John) Edson, Lincoln, Lois (Ken) Hurt, Scribner, and Marilyn Redman, Lincoln; brothers Melvin Andrews, Wymore, Troy Charlotte) Andrews, Lincoln, and Floyd Andrews, Stromsburg; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband John, and sister, Vera Brand.

Funeral services will be held 1 pm Friday, December 31, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be directed to Saint Paul United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
31
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Was so happy that Renae and I were able to see Virgie at the last Open house. I have so many fond memories of visiting John and her when they lived on 38th Street. Seeing her in the lunchroom At Rousseau was always fun for my kids. Many times when she would call to see if John Scott was over here with Robby and we´d talk. She was a good friend. Wish I would have kept in better contact. Virgie was a beautiful soul and I´m sure she will be missed by all who knew her. My sincere condolences to all of the family.
Nancy Chavira
Friend
December 30, 2021
