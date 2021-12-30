Virgie P. Andrews

March 13, 1937 - December 28, 2021

Virgie P. Andrews, 84, Lincoln passed away December 28, 2021. Born March 13, 1937, in Blue Springs, NE, to John and Mabel (Van Winkle) Andrews. Virgie was baptized at Blue Springs United Methodist Church in 1949. She retired in 1991 from Lincoln Public Schools in food service and was a member of the Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

Family members include her daughters Karen (Jamie) Sasek and Diane (Mike) Cooper, son John Scott Andrews all of Lincoln; grandchildren Casey (Molly Galbraith) and Andrew Sasek, Shane (Billy) Olson and Natalie (Cam) Lundgren; Aidan Andrews, Evelyn Von Rotz, Lincoln, Fern (David) Colgrove, Wymore, Mildred (John) Edson, Lincoln, Lois (Ken) Hurt, Scribner, and Marilyn Redman, Lincoln; brothers Melvin Andrews, Wymore, Troy Charlotte) Andrews, Lincoln, and Floyd Andrews, Stromsburg; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband John, and sister, Vera Brand.

Funeral services will be held 1 pm Friday, December 31, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be directed to Saint Paul United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.