Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia A. Fullerton

Virginia A. Fullerton

July 30, 1924 - April 21, 2020

Virginia A. Fullerton, 95, of Lincoln, passed away April 21, 2020. Born July 20, 1924 to her parents, William and Una (Norris) Elder. Virginia was a phlebotomist who found joy in helping others.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Sharon Erb and Lavida Eastep. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bruce Fullerton.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Piedmont Park SDA Church, Lincoln. Memorials to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. When attending services please abide by local and CDC covid-19 guidelines.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.