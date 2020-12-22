Virginia R. (Harvey) Anderson

December 19, 2020

Survivors: Son Norman (Loretta) Anderson of Malcolm, NE; Daughter Shara (Marvin) Bauer of Kearney, NE; 4 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and other family members. Funeral Service Monday (Dec. 28, 2020) at 10:00 AM at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Graveside Service will follow on Monday (12-28) at 2:00 PM in the Kent Cemetery east of Taylor, NE. Visitations will be held at the Hoch Funeral Home one-hour prior to the service on Monday (12-28). Facial coverings and social distancing rules apply. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family in Virginia's name for a future designation. www.hochfuneralhome.com.