Virginia R. Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Hoch Funeral Home
1320 E 4th St
Ainsworth, NE

Virginia R. (Harvey) Anderson

December 19, 2020

Survivors: Son Norman (Loretta) Anderson of Malcolm, NE; Daughter Shara (Marvin) Bauer of Kearney, NE; 4 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and other family members. Funeral Service Monday (Dec. 28, 2020) at 10:00 AM at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Graveside Service will follow on Monday (12-28) at 2:00 PM in the Kent Cemetery east of Taylor, NE. Visitations will be held at the Hoch Funeral Home one-hour prior to the service on Monday (12-28). Facial coverings and social distancing rules apply. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family in Virginia's name for a future designation. www.hochfuneralhome.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Hoch Funeral Home
1320 E 4th St, Ainsworth, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hoch Funeral Home
1320 E 4th St, Ainsworth, NE
Dec
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Kent Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Hoch Funeral Home
1 Entry
Virginia and Lyle are having coffee together now.
Peggy & Loren Myers
December 23, 2020
