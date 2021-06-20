Virginia (Ginny) Heiliger

September 2, 1927 - June 16, 2021

Virginia (Ginny) Heiliger passed away peacefully on 6/16/2021 in Raleigh, NC. She was born 9/2/1927. Ginny was born in Nashville, NC and lived her younger years in Colonial Heights, VA.

She worked at Fort Lee and met her future husband, (Lowell) there until eventually Lowell came back to Lincoln with his new bride where they raised their family. Ginny lived many years in Lincoln, NE before relocating to NC after the death of her husband. She lived an active lifestyle and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her son Mark and daughter-in-law, Karen, Raleigh, NC., daughter Lee Ann King and son-in-law Jeff, Lincoln, NE., and her grand dogs, Wendy, Carter and Kevin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by husband Lowell, sisters, Loraine and Norma and niece, Brenda.

No services per her request. Memorial to American Cancer Society or Hearts United for Animals in Auburn, NE. Cremation with private burial at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home at a later date.