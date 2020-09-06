Menu
Virginia Irene Sorensen

March 9, 1927 - September 3, 2020

Virginia Irene Sorensen, 93, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born on March 9, 1927 to Conrad and Mary (Worster) Reis in Lincoln, NE. She worked at Security Mutual for over 25 years. Virginia was an avid bowler and gardener. She loved her family, grandchildren, and was a huge dog lover.

She is survived by her sons, Jim and Ron Sorensen both of Lincoln; daughter-in-law Debra Sorensen; granddaughter, Ash Sorensen; sister-in-law, Ruth Yentes. She was preceded in death by husband, Carl; parents, Conrad and Mary Reis; brother, John; sister, Rosemary.

Graveside service will be held 2 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Lincoln City Mission. Condolences may be left online at lincolnccfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
