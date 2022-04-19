Menu
Virginia D. Keifer
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Virginia D. Keifer

December 3, 1934 - April 16, 2022

Virginia D. Keifer, 87, of Lincoln, passed away on April 16, 2022. She was born on December 3, 1934 in Lincoln to Clarence W. and Christa M. (Richardson) Lear. She was the youngest of 8 children. She was the owner of Virginia's Café as well as a Charter member of the Belmont Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Dennis; daughters Pauline (Paul) Clark, Sherry Burback and Darlene (Dean) Blackford; sons Ernest (Tammy) Von Busch, Michael (Charlotte) Von Busch, Rodney (Jodie) Von Busch, Bill (Angie) Zessin, and Dwayne Zessin; numerous grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Rodney Burback and 7 brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 20th at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19th at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Memorials to the People's City Mission or Belmont Baptist Church. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 19, 2022.
Roper and Sons
