Virginia Lee Pierson

December 3, 2020

Virginia Lee Pierson, 95, of Lincoln, passed away Dec. 3, 2020 at Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at Stromsburg Cemetery. A private family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Dubas Funeral Home in Stromsburg. dubasfuneralhome.com