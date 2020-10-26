Virginia M. Vrbka

November 29, 1940 - October 22, 2020

Virginia M. Vrbka, 79, widow of Melvin, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Brookstone Acres in Columbus. Virginia Vrbka was born on November 29, 1940 at Plasi, Nebraska to Bohumil and Marie (Snitily) Polak. She attended local grade schools and went on to graduate from St. Mary's High School in 1958. She married Melvin Vrbka on February 9, 1961 at St. Mary's Church in Lincoln. Four children were born to this union. Virginia was a wife, mother and homemaker for many years in the David City area.

She went to work for the Banner-Press as a receptionist, where she retired after 18 years. She and Melvin loved to travel in their camper. They visited Alaska twice and loved going to the mountains. Virginia also enjoyed gardening, dancing, singing and baking. Her baking specialties were kolaches, runzas and rolls. She was a past member of St. Francis Church and Altar Society, St. Mary's Church and PCCW. She enjoyed working as an election volunteer for many years and was a past board member of the West Olive School District.

Virginia is survived by her children: John (Tina) Vrbka of Bellevue, Jerry (Christina) Vrbka of Lincoln, Kathy (Paul) Yrkoski and Ann (David) Peterson both of Columbus. One sister, Elaine (Terry) Salyer of Exeter, two brothers: Gordon (Joann) Polak of York and David (Julie) Polak of Exeter, nine grandchildren: Tiffany, Angie (fiancé Michael Swanson), and Andrew Yrkoski, Kirsten, Aaron and Nicole Peterson, Matthew, Patrick and Laura Vrbka. One great granddaughter, Paisley Ann. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Melvin in October 2019, brothers-in-law: Eugene Riha, Marvin Skala and Reynold Vrbka.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church or St. Mary's PCCW. Public viewing with no family present: Tuesday, October 27th, 2020, 6 PM to 7 PM - (CST) - Chermok Funeral Home, David City. Private Family Funeral Mass and Rosary: Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 - 10:00 AM - (CST) - St. Mary's Catholic Church. David City. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Chermok Funeral Home Facebook Page. Private Burial: Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 - (CST) - St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. On-line tributes: www.chermokfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.