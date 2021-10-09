Virginia Eileen Mink

July 3, 1930 - October 8, 2021

Virginia Eileen Mink, 91, of Lincoln passed away on October 8, 2021. Born in Marquette, NE on July 3, 1930, to Wesley Benson and Florence C. (Anderson) Benson. Virginia was a pastor's wife before retiring to Lincoln in 1994. She graduated from Waverly High School and spent three years at St. Paul Bible Institute.

Family members include her children, Annetta (Eric) Davidson of Walton, NE, Ed (Lindy) Mink of Hermitage, PA, Beverly (Bryon) Swanson of Wahoo, NE, and Don Mink of Wilmore, KY; 6 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Alvin H. Mink; and sister, Mary Leigh Woodring.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Roper & Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 3:30p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Masks are required. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be made at roperandsons.com