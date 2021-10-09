Menu
Virginia Eileen Mink
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Virginia Eileen Mink

July 3, 1930 - October 8, 2021

Virginia Eileen Mink, 91, of Lincoln passed away on October 8, 2021. Born in Marquette, NE on July 3, 1930, to Wesley Benson and Florence C. (Anderson) Benson. Virginia was a pastor's wife before retiring to Lincoln in 1994. She graduated from Waverly High School and spent three years at St. Paul Bible Institute.

Family members include her children, Annetta (Eric) Davidson of Walton, NE, Ed (Lindy) Mink of Hermitage, PA, Beverly (Bryon) Swanson of Wahoo, NE, and Don Mink of Wilmore, KY; 6 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Alvin H. Mink; and sister, Mary Leigh Woodring.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Roper & Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 3:30p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Masks are required. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be made at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My favorite memory of Aunt Virginia is her laugh! She was always interested in everyone and loved a good visit sprinkled with lots of laughter.
Barbara Woodring
Family
October 10, 2021
What a sweetheart she was. We will miss you, Virginia
Sarah Childers
October 10, 2021
