Virginia Edna Myers

February 13, 1928 - April 19, 2022

Virginia Edna Myers, age 94 passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Virginia was born February 13, 1928 in Malcolm, Nebraska to Alfred and Clara Runge.

Preceded in death by her parents; 2 infant brothers Robert and Alfred Jr.; one pre-birth infant; foster children Susan and Marty Whiteface; and husband George J Myers. Survived by sister Elsie M (Ray) Steinman; sister Mabel L Campbell and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday, April 25, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. lincolnfh.com