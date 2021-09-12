Virginia Stevens

February 4, 1922 - August 30, 2021

Virginia Stevens passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at the age of 99 in Englewood Colorado. Virginia was born February 4, 1922, to George and Sadie (Hall) Smith in Lamar, Nebraska. She joined older sister, Lillian, and within 2 years welcomed sister Dorothy. This sisterhood flourished throughout each of their lives. As a girl, Virginia enjoyed many days spent with her Grandmother Smith in Lamar learning sewing and crocheting. During her elementary school years she walked to a country school near her home with her sisters. Her high school years were spent attending school in Curtis, Nebraska. She graduated from the Curtis School of Technical Agriculture. She attended college for two years at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln living in Love Hall at the School of Home Economics.

She met her future husband, Harold Stevens, after a 4-H meeting at the University. She graduated from University of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in Home Economics and a minor in Art. Harold and Virginia began their lives together living in Sargent, Nebraska where both taught school. They moved to Lexington, Nebraska when Harold became the Dawson County Extension Agent. Harold and Virginia welcomed two children to their family, Georgia, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Jim, of Greenwood Village, Colorado. Harold and Virginia celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in their long-time home in Lexington in 2003 before Harold passed away later that year.

During her time in Lexington, Virginia was active in Art Club, Women's Club, Garden Club, Eastern Star, Extension Club, and the Methodist Church. She taught in the Lexington Public Schools following her graduation. She won numerous clothing construction contests at the Nebraska State Fair and the General Federation of Women. Her artwork included oil, acrylic, watercolor, and sculpture with recognition from her local and state art councils. Following the death of her husband, Virginia lived near her daughter, Georgia, in Lincoln, Nebraska for a few years. As her health demanded she moved to the Denver, Colorado, area to be near her son, Jim, and his family.

Virginia is remembered fondly by many including the following: Her daughter, Georgia, grandson, Michael (Naomi) and granddaughter Stephanie Neruda. Her son Jim (Linda) and grandsons Perry and Quinn (Roxanne) Stevens. Her great-grandchildren, Maya, Leila, & Nina Neruda and Isis, Ambrose, and Xyla Stevens. In addition to her husband, Harold, her sisters, Lillian Kuhlman, and Dorothy Weiss pre-deceased her.

Memorials may be made to University of Nebraska Foundation "Harold and Virginia Stevens Endowment Fund" which provides scholarships to Dawson County 4-H ers.