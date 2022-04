Vivian D. Kunz

September 20, 2021

Vivian D. Kunz, 87, of Lincoln, died on September 20, 2021. Graveside services will be 10 AM on Thursday September 23 in the Elmwood Cemetery. At the request of the Kunz family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Condolences at www.bmlfh.com