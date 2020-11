Vivian Rae Wunderlich

September 1, 1944 - November 12, 2020

Vivian Rae Wunderlich, 76, of Lincoln passed away November 12, 2020. She was born September 1, 1944 in Hastings, NE. Visitation will be Monday November 16, 5-7 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street. Funeral services will be Tuesday November 17 at 11 am and may be viewed online at https://vimeo.com//event/464529. Memorials are suggested to Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Lincoln, NE 68516. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com