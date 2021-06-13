Wallace Wayne Mumford

August 28, 1933 - June 10, 2021

Wallace Wayne Mumford died on June 10, 2021. Wayne was born on August 28, 1933, to Mildred Christine Allerheilligan and Wallace Edward Mumford in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from Lincoln High School. Wayne's first job was at Capital Beach in the popcorn stand on the Midway through High School. He then went to UNL and was drafted into the U.S. Army for 2 years. He was in Camp Polk, LA, for 1 year then in Germany for 1 year.

Upon returning, he worked at Meadow Gold and after a full day there, he drove a cattle truck from South Sioux City to Lincoln for delivery to American Stores. Wayne started his final career at the Post Office in 1959 where he retired after 31 years in 1990. He was a member APWU and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and softball with his postal friends. He loved the outdoors-fishing, hunting and camping. In his later years, he still enjoyed fishing, Wii bowling, and sitting in the sun and joking around with friends and staff at the Legacy Estates.

Wayne married Patricia Kay Eckhardt, divorced in 1973, and then married Patricia Dale Eller on August 10, 1980. They were married for 34 years, with 10 children between them: Catherine (Larry) Snell , Scott Mumford, James (Karen) Mumford, John (Deb) Mumford, Rick (Kim) Mumford, Jennie Stoup, Don (Christy) Watson, Mike (Pam) Watson, Scott (Jacquie) Eller, and David Eller; 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Pat, granddaughter Tiara Mumford, his ex-wife, and his brothers Donald and Melvin.

Wayne's family would like to thank the staff and nurses and aides at the Legacy Estates for all of their kindness, help, and generosity in his care for the past seven years.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., June 17, 2021, at Our Saviour's Church (1200 S. 40th St.) in Lincoln, NE. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the committal will be held at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln. A reception will follow the committal back at the church. Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association and Alzheimer's Association. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com