Walter Lavern Creps

April 11, 2022

Walter Lavern Creps, age 82, of Lincoln, died 4-11-22. Born to Loren and Edna (McCart) Creps. Worked at Solo Cup Co. in Grandview, MO, Nazarene publishing house in Kansas City, Boomers Printing Co. Lincoln.

Survived by daughter Sheryl (Creps) White & husband Ron, Jacksonville, FL, son Thomas (Angie Steinback) Creps, Prague, NE, stepsons, Chris Landis, Lincoln, Michael Landis, Lincoln, grandchildren Melissa Onkst, Jennifer Huth, Steven (Sarah) Creps, Brandi, Willey, Taylor Creps, Tara Lewis, Ben Sinnit, great-grandchildren Juleon Peterson, Ryan Onkst, Jordan Onkst, Indigo Sinnit; former wife, Shirley (Schleim) Creps. Preceded by spouse, Brenda (Boles) Creps.

Services: 2 p.m. Friday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Memorials to Nebraska State Parks. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com