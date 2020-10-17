Walter Lee Power

December 13, 1933 - October 8, 2020

Walter Lee Power, 86, passed away October 8, 2020. He was born December 13, 1933. Wally was blessed with a variety of talents and ventures in his life. He enjoyed his pets, crafting, painting, acting and traveling with the Lincoln Sundowner Camping Club. He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri and was an honorary graduate from Maplewood School.

Wally joined the U.S. Coast Guard and later moved to Las Vegas to join his uncle at the Las Vegas Fire Department as a firefighter. When in Vegas, Wally met Elvis Presley while he was making a movie and Elvis encouraged him to move to Hollywood and give acting a try. As a result, Wally did move to California and acted in five episodes of Gunsmoke and one Elvis movie, Flaming Star.

In 1972 Wally moved to Nebraska to reunite with his parents and worked at American Stores in Lincoln. He married Kristen (Kiss) Wight and they shared ownership and operation of Bob's Tavern in Havelock until Kiss's unfortunate passing 2001. In 2004 he married Marlene Thompson from Lincoln.

Wally is survived by Marlene Power; other relatives and friends. Wally is preceded in death by his 1st wife Kiss Wight-Power; mother Virginia L. Carson; father Walter Power; two sister, Susan and Patricia.

Services were held Thursday, October 15, 2020. May God bless Wally and bring him peace, love and contentment.