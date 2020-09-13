Walter Marion Eggleston

July 8, 1920 - September 8, 2020

Walter Marion Eggleston, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home in Lincoln, NE. He reached his goal of becoming a centurion. Born July 8, 1920, to Ora and Dora (Wieters) Eggleston in Lewistown, Montana. In 1923 the family moved back to their previous home in South Dakota. Walter joined the Navy during WWII and was discharged in 1945. In 1947 he married Wilma A. Rokusek in Denver, CO. They farmed in South Dakota for 10 years before moving back to Colorado where they lived in and loved the mountain country. Walter was an avid motorcycle rider until the age of 81. In 2005 they moved to Lincoln, NE to be near family. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Wilma A. (Rokusek) Eggleston; son Ron W. Eggleston (Roberta) of Arvada, CO; daughter Lynda S. Davis (Ed) of Lincoln, NE; sister Dorothy M. Huls, Orlando, FL; nieces and nephews. He had 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th St, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic School. www.bmlfh.com