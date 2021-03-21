Menu
Walter Melvin Running Jr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Walter Melvin Running, Jr.

September 14, 1933 - March 19, 2021

Walter Melvin Running, Jr., age 87 passed away peacefully on March 19 after a brief illness. He was born September 14, 1933 in Fargo, North Dakota, the only child of his parents Walter and Mildred Running. Growing up in Fargo he was taught to ice skate at an early age by his mother and enjoyed playing hockey at the local outdoor rinks. He also helped out at his father's Standard Oil gas station.

He became an exceptional athlete in many sports. He was the MVP quarterback of Fargo High's football team. He was also the starting catcher for Fargo's American Legion baseball team that won the state championship. On that team Roger Maris played right field. His best sport however was hockey and he was a starting defenseman for the University of North Dakota hockey team for three years. While in college he met the love of his life, Donna from Landa, North Dakota who he married in 1956.

After graduating from college with a degree in Civil Engineering he took his first job with North American Aviation in Long Beach, CA helping design Cold War Missiles. He and Donna then moved to London, England for two years while on Active Duty with the Air Force. There his first child Susan was born.

After returning to the States he worked briefly in Chicago for a private engineering firm before returning to North Dakota, taking a job with the Department of Roads in Bismark. There he led a design team that layed out Interstate 94 across North Dakota. In 1966 he accepted a position with the Federal Highway Administration in Sacramento, CA. Subsequent assignments in that organization took him and his family to Ames, Iowa (where he earned his Masters Degree in Civil Engineering), Washington, DC, Lincoln, NE, and Salt Lake City, Utah where he finally retired in 1997.

In retirement Walter enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, music, traveling, golfing, skiing and going out to coffee with his buddies. After a stroke in 2016 he was brought to Lincoln, NE where his wife and children cared for him at home until his death. Those that knew him remember him as a kind, gentle soul. We were lucky to have him as long as we did. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Donna, three children Susan, David and John and his dog Bo.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. www.bmlfh.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Walt for many years in Lincoln, NE. He was a caring and helpful individual. May he rest in peace
Eric White
Work
March 15, 2022
Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of Walt. Thinking of your family in this very sad time.
Gayle Gottsche
March 29, 2021
I knew him when he worked in Utah. He was good to work with him my thoughts are with you
Donald Jacobsen
March 24, 2021
Please accept my sympathies on the loss of your husband and dad.
Linda Oldoren
March 24, 2021
Walt was a truly wonderful person to work with at Federal Highway Administration. May he rest in peace.
Eric White
Friend
March 24, 2021
Sue, so sorry to hear about the loss of your dad. Keeping you and your family in our prayers. Thinking of you. Betty and Monty
Betty Cady
March 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all of you. So loved your family while we were at Sandy Rehab with my dad Val Johnson. Love Pam
Pam Foster
March 21, 2021
Sue, We are praying for your family. We are so sorry for the loss of your Dad. Lori and Tony
Lori Meier Johnson
March 21, 2021
We will remember Wally as a kind, generous friend who we were fortunate to know. Enjoyed many a meal & beer with him and his family! Lukester will always remember the fun trip back from SLC to Lincoln God bless and keep you- David, Donna, Susan & John
David & Julie Hamann
March 21, 2021
