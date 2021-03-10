Col. Warder L. Shires

March 23, 1932 - March 6, 2021

Col. Warder L. Shires, 88, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. Known to many as "Gus" and "Ward" he was born on March 23, 1932 on the family farm outside Red Oak, Iowa, to Harlen and Olove (Isom) Shires. Upon graduation from Elliott High School in 1949 he went on to attend the University of Nebraska and became a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

Graduating with a BS degree in 1954 he began his military commission as a second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He attained his pilot wings in April 1955 and began his lengthy flying career. He was a pilot in the Vietnam War and holder of the Distinguished Flying Cross. He retired from the Air Force while stationed at Offutt AFB in 1975.

Ward then began his career at the University of Nebraska Cooperative Extension where he worked in collaboration with many residents of Nemaha and Lancaster County and mentored numerous 4-H youth. While working at UNL he completed his MS Degree in 1977. Upon retirement in 2000 he was awarded the distinguished Professor Emeritus.

Ward spent a significant amount of time volunteering for many organizations. One that he held near and dear was the Civil Air Patrol. This auxiliary unit within the Air Force allowed him to continue mentoring youth. He served as the Wing Commander for the State of Nebraska and was promoted to USAF Colonel and received the honor of being added to the Distinguished Nebraska AFROTC Alumni Hall of Fame. Ward was a Master Mason and member of the Scottish Rite in Lincoln NE.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy Shires; Son Tom (Jocelyn) Shires of Grosse Pointe Park, MI; Daughters Ann (Steve) Garey of Polk; Anita (Barry) Hendricks of Houston, TX; KayCee (Steve) Wanser of Lincoln as well as Sandy's children Tami (Mike) Maytum of Raymond and Rob (Nicole) Lyman of Bennett along with 20 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, his Sister Patricia (Lynn) Schaaf of Griswold, IA along with many nieces and nephews.

Services: Friday 3-12-21 8:00 A.M. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street. Visitation: Thursday 9-9 With family 5-8 at funeral homeBurial: Omaha National Cemetery Memorials to CAP or Scottish Rite. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com