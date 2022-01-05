Menu
Warren Dean "Andy" Andrews
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Warren "Andy" Dean Andrews

July 12, 1934 - January 2, 2022

Warren "Andy" Dean Andrews, 87 of Lincoln, passed away January 2, 2022. Andy was born on July 12, 1934 in Lincoln to Max and Lydia Andrews. He graduated from Lincoln High School. Andy worked for the Park Department for the City of Lincoln and then for the State of Nebraska Building and Grounds crew for many years. He married Donna Rae Maul and they made their home in Lincoln. Andy loved spending time with family, especially with his children and grandchildren and in his later years, his favorite past time was sitting in the drive way having a beer and watching the neighbors and cars go by.

Andy is survived by his daughter Kathleen (husband David) Cuddeford and his son Michael "Mickey" Andrews, grandchildren Sara (husband Paul) Harrahill and Andrew Cuddeford, great-grandchildren Savannah, Mackenzie and Leo and brother Dennis Andrews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna and sister Sharon Spellman.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 am on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Burial to follow at Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12 noon to 8 pm with family receiving friends from 5 pm to 7 pm. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Human Society. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
So enjoyed Andy as a neighbor! We had many many talks across the fence. As we walked around the block, with my kids Josie and Jordan Pollack, we always stopped to say hello . I am sorry for the family loss but he sure missed Donna and is with her now I have no doubt. My mother lived on the same block so it wasn´t but a couple years ago, he was sitting outside on the driveway that we got to talk again, even though I no longer lived in the house where we shared a corner of fence. Again, so enjoyed both Andy and Donna. Peace be with you.
Lucinda Bergman
Friend
April 7, 2022
So sorry for your loss! We liked catching up with Andy during his sidewalk visits. Peace to you all.
The Petricks on Mulder Drive
Other
January 6, 2022
