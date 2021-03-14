Waunette Marie Ryba

September 8, 1944 - March 10, 2021

Waunette Marie Ryba, age 76, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Waunette was born September 8, 1944 in Beatrice, Nebraska. She lived on farms near Liberty, Filley, and Adams before moving to Beatrice, then later moved to Lincoln in 1958. In 1962, she graduated from Lincoln High School and worked for Roberts Dairy for 12 years before working at the University Television (NETV) for 25 years. After that she worked for the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Nationwide Insurance, retiring in 2012.

She enjoyed old movies, dancing, traveling, and cooking. Although people will say she was not the cook/baker that her mother was, she was still a good cook. Some other hobbies were knitting and crocheting. She made numerous afghans, especially baby afghans. Her greatest love was her great niece and two great nephews.

She is survived by nephews, Brian (Lisa) of Lincoln and Corey (Jenn) of Springfield, MO; great nephew, Kolton and great niece, Kaylee of Lincoln; great nephew, Logan of Springfield, MO; sister in-law, Beverly Ryba; brother, Gary (Carolyn) Ryba of Lincoln and a host of other relatives and friends. Waunette is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Angeline (Yeck) Ryba of Lincoln; grandparents, Joe and Molly Yeck of Liberty, NE and Joe and Fanny Ryba of Virginia, NE.

A visitation will be held from 4-7pm Monday, March 15, 2021 followed by funeral services at 2pm on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Foundation for Nager and Miller Syndromes https://fnms.org/. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.