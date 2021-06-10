Waunita E. Boquist

January 18, 1947 - June 8, 2021

Waunita E. Boquist, 74, Ceresco, NE died June 8, 2021 in Lincoln, NE. She was born January 18, 1947 in Lincoln, NE to Wilbur and Pauline (Hughes) Boquist.

She is survived by her sister, Jackie Boquist, Wahoo, NE and numerous cousins and Ceresco friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00AM, Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Ceresco United Methodist Church. No visitation, cremation. Memorials may be given to Lost Pets Rescue, Wahoo, NE, Ceresco Public Library or to the family. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com