Wayne Leslie Aten

December 30, 2020

Wayne Leslie Aten, age 90 of Lincoln, NE formerly of Grant, NE and Goodland, KS passed away December 30, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Lincoln Berean Church Youth Complex, 6400 South 70th St, Lincoln. www.bmlfh.com