Wayne Charles Walkenhorst

December 7, 1927 - August 28, 2020

Wayne Charles Walkenhorst passed away on August 28, 2020 with family at his side. Wayne was born to August and Anna Walkenhorst in Madison, NE. He graduated from Madison High School in May 1945. He enlisted in the Navy in June 1945 and served until Dec. 1949. Wayne married Mickey Scheer on Dec 4, 1949 in Madison at Trinity Lutheran Church. To this union was born three children: Peggy, Teresa, and James.

His career in printing began at the Valentine Nebraska Republican newspaper. In 1955 he worked for the Michigan Daily newspaper. He attended college at U of M. He moved his family to Lincoln in 1964, where he began working at the Nebraska Farmer Magazine. He helped develop their computer system. Eventually he owed his own computer business. Wayne loved trapshooting with friends. He enjoyed many years traveling to various places with family. He loved water skiing, sailing, and camping with family.

Wayne is survived by his wife Mickey; children: Peggy (Sherman) Bixby and Teresa Walkenhorst; James Walkenhorst; grandchildren: Angela (Spencer) Hilsabeck; Ashley (Danius) Remeza; Erinn (Sam) Spinowitz; great grandchildren: Jackson, Sidney, Mickey and one on the way. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Neal and Dale; brothers-in-law Bill, Edgar and Aaron.

Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Park, 6800 South 14th Street, Gate 3, Lincoln, NE. Live Streaming on our Facebook page. Memorials can be made to any Cancer Society of choice or Lincoln Trap and Skeet Club.