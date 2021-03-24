Menu
Wayne L. Hansen
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE

Wayne L. Hansen

April 7, 1934 - March 18, 2021

Visitation: 1:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward

Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward

Graveside Service and Inurnment: Seward Cemetery, Seward

Memorials: may be made to St. John Lutheran School, Seward.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home Seward & Dwight, Nebraska

Condolences @ www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.