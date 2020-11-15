Wayne Leroy Schreurs

August 17, 1928 - November 1, 2020

Wayne Leroy Schreurs, 92, of Lincoln, died November 1, 2020. Born August 17, 1928 in Lincoln to John and Cona Schreurs. He married Caltha Rhoads on August 29, 1948. Wayne completed high school, college, and seminary. He was ordained an Evangelical United Brethren minister and served churches in Nebraska and Texas. He dedicated his life to serving others in the communities where he lived.

He is survived by his brother, Raymond (Leola) Schreurs, sister Bernice Wendland; sons Major Greg (Sharon) Schreurs, Chaplain Les (Karin) Schreurs, daughter Anita (Floyd) Meyer; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Pat Rhoads, brother-in-law Bill Corbin and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Caltha Schreurs.

The family wishes to acknowledge a special thank you to the Legacy on 56th Street and Community Care Hospice for their exemplary kindness, care, and service.

Memorials to the family for future designation. Services for Wayne will be held later.