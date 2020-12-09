Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Wendy E. Auman
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Wendy E. (Brady) Auman

November 3, 1965 - December 6, 2020

Wendy E. (Brady) Auman age 55 of Lincoln passed away December 6, 2020. She was born November 3, 1965 in Kerrville, Texas to Jerry L. Brady and Victoria (Maiden) Guthrie. Wendy received her Associates Degree and worked as a CNA.

Survivors include her daughter Mandy Auman of LIncoln and son Andrew Brady. Father and step-mother Jerry and Janette Brady of Augusta, Kansas, mother Victoria Guthrie of Alamogordo, New Mexico. Brothers Scott Brady and Michael Brady of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Kyle (Amanda) Brady of Rosehill, Kansas.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Wyuka Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12th beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Dec
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mandy, I've known u and ur family for years, keep ur head up we love u... Ur mom was an amazing woman.
Alan & Chelsey Wanek
December 9, 2020
