Wendy E. (Brady) Auman

November 3, 1965 - December 6, 2020

Wendy E. (Brady) Auman age 55 of Lincoln passed away December 6, 2020. She was born November 3, 1965 in Kerrville, Texas to Jerry L. Brady and Victoria (Maiden) Guthrie. Wendy received her Associates Degree and worked as a CNA.

Survivors include her daughter Mandy Auman of LIncoln and son Andrew Brady. Father and step-mother Jerry and Janette Brady of Augusta, Kansas, mother Victoria Guthrie of Alamogordo, New Mexico. Brothers Scott Brady and Michael Brady of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Kyle (Amanda) Brady of Rosehill, Kansas.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Wyuka Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12th beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com