So sorry to hear of your loss. Wilbur was such a kind person. I'll never forget him driving us home in kindergarten in the station wagon.
Denise Beran Becker
March 30, 2021
Will always remember the bus rides with Wilber. If it was a basketball road trip he would blow on my right hand to make sure it would stay "hot" for the game. Thank you Wilber. My condolences to the family.
Terry Poppe
March 27, 2021
Such a wonderful couple. Always enjoyed parking by them at games
Ruth Hroch
March 27, 2021
My condolences to the family, Wilbur was a great man, had him as a bus driver, and was a great man to talk to .
He´ll be miss by many! God bless!
Patrick Meagher
March 27, 2021
GDM Habitat for Humanity
March 26, 2021
So sorry for your families loss, Wilbur and Loretta were absolutely the best neighbors here in Lanham! Very special people!
Auva
March 26, 2021
The Sonburst Team
March 26, 2021
Mark, Patty and Tricia Goes
March 26, 2021
Lori I am so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.