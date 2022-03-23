Willard Rodell Parsons

January 22, 1927 - March 17, 2022

Willard Rodell Parsons, 95, formerly of Lincoln, passed away March 17, 2022 in Bolivar, Missouri. Born January 22, 1927 in Valentine, Neb. to Harold and Gladys Parsons, he was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II and Korean Wars.

He was married to Agnes Ruth (Hughes) Parsons for 70 years. She preceded Willard in death in 2017. Survived by son, Kevin Parsons (Lynn) of Wheatland, Mo.; son, Dan Parsons of Lincoln, Neb.; daughter, Kelly Perry of Springfield, Mo.; and daughter, Lori Ruble (Lincoln) of Lebanon, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. with visitation starting at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th.