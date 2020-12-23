William Alan (Bill) Booe

April 7, 1946 - December 15, 2020

William Alan Booe (Bill), 74 of Lincoln passed away surrounded by family, after a short battle of lung cancer. He was born April 7, 1946 to William Harold Booe and Betty Jane (Wick) Booe Milligan in Beatrice, Nebraska. Bill always referred to himself as an Army Brat. He attended Grade school and Junior High at various military bases where his father was stationed. He graduated from Bad Kreuznach American High School in Germany in 1964. He married Linda Sue Thaden on January 30, 1970 in Fairbury, Nebraska.

Bill worked for Shurtleff and Eastern ambulance companies as an EMT/Dispatcher. He later became a Dispatcher for the 911 Center for the City of Lincoln. Later on in his career he began working for Tabitha as an Activities Director/Transportation Coordinator in various complexes managed by Tabitha. At 55 he received his Bachelor's Degree in General Business from Concordia University. He then began working for the Lincoln Area Agency on Aging/Aging Partners of Lincoln, as the Manager of the Northeast Senior Center and then Downtown Senior Center. Until his retirement in 2011.

His hobbies included volunteering as a Boy Scout leader with Troops 66 and 56 as a Scoutmaster for 12 years. He worked on various committees at the Cornhusker Council level. He enjoyed woodworking, genealogy, gardening, camping, traveling, spending time with his family, and cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Betty. His two brothers Ron Booe and David Booe. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Linda Booe. His two sons, Chris (Kyleen) Booe and Eric (Nickelle) Booe both of Lincoln. brother Royce Booe of Lincoln. sister Virginia (Bruce) Etter of Columbus, Georgia. Three grandchildren, Noah, Bayla, and Micah Booe. Many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, other family members and close friends that loved him dearly.

Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences or Tributes left on www.hammonsfs.com